Smart Airport Market Size, Evolving Technology, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Smart Airport Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

The global Smart Airport Market is poised to generate revenue of US$ 82,984.8 million by 2031, up from US$ 32,151 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Smart Airport Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Adelte

Ascent Technology Inc.

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ansul

Cisco System

Collins Aerospace

Deerns Airport System Consultants

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems)

FB Technology

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Indra

SITA

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG.

QinetiQ

RESA

S.A.S.

Sabre Corporation

Selex ES

Siemens AG

T-Systems

Thales Group

Vanderlande Industries

Vision-Box

Wipro Limited

Zensors

Other Prominent Players

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Smart Airport Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

By Component

Infrastructure

Solutions

Applications

Services

By Infrastructure

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-Gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Controls

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



By Application

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



By Services

Smart Transport & Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



By Airport Model

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Airport Operation

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

General Aviation Airports

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

