Smart Home Healthcare Market Propelling A Billion Dollar Industry, Worth US$129.7 Billion By 2031 | Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Fitbit Inc.

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Smart Home Healthcare Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

The global smart home healthcare market was valued at US$18.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to surpass the market size of US$129.7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Smart Home Healthcare Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

BSH Home Appliances Group

Companion Medical

E & A Engineering Solutions Private Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fitbit Inc.

General Electric Company

Health Care Originals.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kul Systems

Medical Guardian LLC

Medtronic

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Smart Home Healthcare Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Products

Testing, Screening, and Monitoring Products

Therapeutic Products

Mobile Care Products

By Service

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care Services

By Application

Fall Prevention and Detection

Health Status Monitoring

Nutrition or Diet Monitoring

Memory Aids

By Indication

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Pregnancy

Mobility Disorders

Hearing Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

