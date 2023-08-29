Smart Textiles Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Smart Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global smart textiles market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the smart textiles?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.8 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 15.9 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 24.6% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is smart textiles?

Smart textiles, or e-textiles, represent the fabrics that are embedded with conductive threads and electronic components. They are of two kinds, including passive and active. Smart textiles can sense or detect the environmental changes and automatically respond to the thermal, mechanical, and chemical manipulations. They can also communicate with additional devices, conduct energy, and modify the physical properties of other materials to protect the wearer from environmental hazards. Certain smart textiles are used for design and fashion purposes, while some are used to enable human functioning. As a result, these materials find widespread applications across various sectors, such as healthcare, transportation, military, entertainment, sports and fitness, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the smart textiles industry?

The emerging trend of miniaturization of electronics and the increasing integration of these materials with wearable devices are among the primary factors driving the smart textiles market. Besides this, the escalating product demand in the sports and healthcare industries to monitor muscle vibrations, regulate body temperatures, and provide protection from several hazards is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, various innovations in the electronics sector have facilitated the incorporation of smart textiles with compact electronic components, including sensors, batteries, and control consoles, in wearable devices, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities by the leading players to launch advanced product variants are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of these materials in the defense sector for health monitoring, wired and wireless communications, superior mobility, sensing of heat and cold stresses, and camouflage is anticipated to propel the smart textiles market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Breakup by Functionality:

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Luminescence and Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Military and Protection

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Transportation

Architecture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Adidas AG

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Clothing+

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Google LLC

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex A/S

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensoria Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Textronics

Vista Medical Ltd.

