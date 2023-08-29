Smart TV Market – Expansion, Trends, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart TV market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global smart TV market size reached US$ 256.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 379.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

A smart TV, also known as a connected TV, is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and integrated online interactive features. It combines traditional television functions with internet capabilities, allowing users to stream content, browse the web, access various applications, and interact with online services directly from their TV screen. Smart TVs have a built-in operating system (such as Android TV, Tizen, or WebOS) that manages the TV’s functions and applications. The operating system provides a graphical user interface that can be navigated using a remote control, smartphone app, or voice commands. The TV connects to the internet either wirelessly or via an Ethernet cable, allowing it to access online content and services. The user can launch applications, browse the internet, stream content, and perform various tasks using the TV’s user-friendly interface.

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for easy access to online streaming services and OTT platforms on the television screen. This can be attributed to the ease of internet connectivity provided by smart TVs, converting it into a multimedia hub. In line with this, the shifting consumer preference towards on-demand content from traditional round-the-clock entertainment module is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the widespread availability of a diverse range of content and services apart from mainstream media, such as gaming, music, news, and fitness is resulting in a higher product uptake. In addition to this, the introduction of numerous advanced features such as content recommendations, personalized viewing profiles, and voice assistants are creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

Also, continual advancements in processing power and high-resolution display technologies, such as 4K and 8K, along with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) are contributing to the market. The market is further driven by the emerging trend of smart home integration enabling users to control and manage their entire smart home ecosystem from a single device is propelling the product demand. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include increasing consumer demand for convenient and connected entertainment experiences, rising trend of global connectivity and content localization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Market are Given Below

LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .

. Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Vizio Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TCL Corporation

Insignia Systems, Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:

4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

Flat

Curved

Breakup by Technology:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

