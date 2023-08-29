SMS Firewall Market 2029 | SAP SE, Sinch, iBasis (Tofane Global)

The SMS firewall market is witnessing growth as telecommunications operators and businesses deploy SMS firewall solutions to combat SMS spam, fraud, and malicious activities. SMS firewalls monitor and filter incoming and outgoing SMS messages, protecting users from unwanted messages, phishing attacks, and fraudulent schemes. The market’s expansion is driven by the need for enhanced mobile security, data privacy, and regulatory compliance in the telecommunications industry. SMS firewalls offer benefits such as spam detection, content filtering, and real-time threat mitigation. As mobile communication continues to play a central role in personal and business interactions, the SMS firewall market is positioned to provide essential security solutions that safeguard users’ mobile experiences and protect them from digital threats.

BICS

Tata Communications Limited

SAP SE

Sinch

iBasis (Tofane Global)

CITIC Telecom

Proofpoint

Tango Telecom

Syniverse Technologies; LLC

Infobip ltd.

Tanla

Global Wavenet Limited

Anam Technologies Ltd.

NTT DOCOMO

Mavenir

Mitto

Openmind Networks

NewNet Communication Technologies

NetNumber

AMD Telecom S.A.

Mobileum

Omobio

Mahindra Comviva

Route Mobile Limited

HAUD

Cellusys

AdaptiveMobile Security

TeleOSS

Monty Mobile

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

SMS Firewall Market segmentation : By Type

Application to Person (A2P) Messaging, Person to Application (P2A) Messaging

SMS Firewall Market Segmentation: By Application

BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others

