Sodium Phosphate Market Size, Key players Analysis, Future Trends, Revenue and Forecast 2029.

Sodium Phosphate Market Overview:

Sodium Phosphate Market Dynamics: Sodium and phosphate salts are the principal applications for sodium phosphate. There are numerous uses for sodium phosphates in food and water purification. For baked goods, sodium phosphates are frequently employed as leaveners, emulsifiers, and thickeners. Due to its remarkable cleansing characteristics, sodium phosphate is extensively used in shampoos, oral hygiene products, hair conditioners, hair colours, bath products, scents, various makeup products, and skincare products.



Sodium Phosphate Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:

Sodium Phosphate Market Regional Insights:

The Sodium Phosphate market report includes a detailed analysis of market size, dynamics and market share in regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Sodium Phosphate Market Segmentation:

by Product Type

• Monobasic sodium phosphate

• Disodium phosphate

• Trisodium phosphate

Monobasic sodium phosphate is widely used in food and water treatment, depending on the product type. Such formulations typically use mixes of different sodium phosphates to modify the pH. Animal feed, toothpaste, and evaporated milk all contain it. It functions as an emulsifier and thickening agent. Trisodium phosphate and sodium phosphate together are used to soften water and add flavour to food. Its presence avoids coagulation during the condensed milk manufacturing process. Additionally, it serves as an anti-caking ingredient in powdered goods. By neutralising phosphoric acid with sodium hydroxide and frequently with sodium carbonate, trisodium phosphate is created. The most widely used application for trisodium phosphate has been in the production of a wide range of consumer-grade soaps and detergents.

by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Fertilizers

• Detergents

• Metal Finishing

• Water Treatment Chemicals

• Personal Care

There are many uses for sodium phosphates, but the food, beverage, and water treatment industries account for the majority of these uses. The food and beverage industries employ sodium phosphate of food grade extensively as a food additive, which drives up its demand on the global market. The food grade sodium phosphates’ ability to retain water and act as a buffer is raising demand for the substance. Along with their shifting dietary tastes, consumers’ expanding purchasing power is another reason fueling the market’s expansion. These two variables together lead to the rising demand for the product in the marketplace. Sales of sodium phosphate have increased as a result of higher crop yield on the rise. Steel pieces are coated with sodium phosphate to prevent corrosion and serve as a base for further coatings.

Sodium Phosphate Market Key Players:

• S.A. OCP

• PJSC PhosAgro AG

• EuroChem

• Innophos Holdings, Inc.

• The Mosaic Company

• Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

• Agrium Inc.

• Saudi Arabian Mining Company

• Israel Chemicals Ltd.

• Grasim

• Mosaic

• Sumitomo

• Tata Chemicals

• Xuzhou Zexin Phosphates Co.,Ltd

• Spectrum

• Cotex chem pvt. ltd

• Aarti Phosphates

• Innophos Holdings, Inc.

