Soup Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends, Demand, Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Soup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on soup market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global soup market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

What is Soup?

Soup refers to a liquid food product that is cooked slowly to maintain the nutrition of the ingredients. It is served warm and is generally prepared with a combination of vegetables, meat, fish, legumes, broth, milk, and other bases. Soup is a rich source of numerous nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and has low calorie and fat content. It aids in maintaining healthy digestion, reducing weight, strengthening bones, and improving cardiovascular function. This liquid product is usually stored and packed in cans, bottles, and pouches and is consumed by all age groups.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soup-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the soup industry?

The escalating demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food items across the globe, on account of the hectic lifestyles and busy schedules of the masses, is among the key elements stimulating the soup market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of the product in cafes, food outlets, and restaurants, owing to the enhanced ease of preparation, high nutritional content, and longer shelf life, is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the key companies are constantly introducing new flavors and varieties of soup, including the introduction of organic soup variants, to cater to the changing consumer preferences, which is further fueling the global market. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for these soups that are manufactured using natural ingredients and do not contain added preservatives, on account of the growing health-conscious among consumers, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising product availability on e-commerce platforms and the inflating adoption of easy-to-digest and nutrient-dense items, especially in the aging population, are anticipated to fuel the soup market over the forecasted period.

Ask to our Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4791&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

B&G Foods Inc.

Baxters Food Group Limited

Blount Fine Foods

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Ottogi Corporation

Premier Foods Group Limited

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever plc

Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soup-brands-companies

Soup Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, category, packaging and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Canned/Preserved Soup

Chilled Soup

Dehydrated Soup

Frozen Soup

UHT Soup

Breakup by Category:

Vegetarian Soup

Non-Vegetarian Soup

Breakup by Packaging:

Canned

Pouched

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe:- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports: