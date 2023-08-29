Specialty Paper Market – Expansion, Insights, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global specialty paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global specialty paper market size reached 34.2 Billion Metric Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 42.8 Billion Metric Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

Specialty paper is a high-quality, often niche, type of paper known for specific characteristics and unique properties. This paper is typically used for particular applications or uses, such as luxury packaging, high-quality printing, labels, banknotes, and various industrial applications. Specialty paper varies in weight, texture, color, and finish and can be customized to meet specific demands. It may incorporate different additives for increased strength, resistance, or other qualities, and it can be treated or coated for additional features.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for high-quality packaging solutions, particularly in the thriving e-commerce, food & beverage (F&B), and personal care industries, represents the prime factor driving the market growth. Specialty papers, with their customizable properties, allow for aesthetically appealing and durable packaging solutions, making them ideal for these sectors. In addition to this, the surge in consumer awareness and demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is fuelling demand for specialty paper, which can often be produced with recycled material and is comparatively more recyclable than plastic.

Besides this, the implementation of various government regulations promoting the use of recyclable packaging to reduce carbon footprints is propelling the market forward. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements have also resulted in a more efficient production process, leading to a wider variety of specialty papers and strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the bolstering growth of the construction industry, wherein specialty paper is used in various construction applications, such as insulation, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

International Paper Company

Stora Enso

Nippon Paper Group, Inc

Mondi Plc.

Sappi Ltd.

Itc Ltd.

Domtar Corporation

Glatfelter

Fedrigoni

Munksjo Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Label And Release Papers

Printing Papers

Flexible Packaging Papers

Rolling Papers

Décor Papers

Banknotes And Security Papers

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Pulp

Fillers And Binders

Additives

Coatings

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging And Labeling

Printing And Writing

Industrial Use

Building And Construction

Food Service

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

