Sports Mouth Guard Market Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2029

Sports Mouth Guard Market Overview

Maximize Market Research offers an all-encompassing portrayal of Sports Mouth Guard, presenting a contemporary snapshot that optimizes the understanding of its characteristics. The research paper thoroughly covers projected statistics, notable progressions, and revenue details within the Sports Mouth Guard Market domain. Moreover, it furnishes an exhaustive exploration of the primary strategies embraced by key industry players, empowering readers to bolster their own enterprises.

Sports Mouth Guard Market Value :

Sports Mouth Guard Market was valued at USD 3.89 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 5.55 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029)

Sports Mouth Guard Market Scope

The global Sports Mouth Guard Market report delivers vital statistics and insightful analyses to offer a comprehensive grasp of various aspects such as market size, market share, growth trends, demand dynamics, key players, industry profiles, opportunities, value cycles, end-users, types, and applications. Furthermore, the research on the Sports Mouth Guard Market highlights attainable prospects within micro markets, enabling stakeholders to make informed investment decisions. It also encompasses a meticulous evaluation of the competitive landscape, including detailed assessments of product offerings from significant competitors.

The report’s blend of qualitative and quantitative data equips decision-makers with the tools to identify promising market segments, regions, and variables likely to experience accelerated growth. It also pinpoints major areas of opportunity. This in-depth analysis of the Sports Mouth Guard Market leverages methodologies such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and PORTER analysis, providing valuable insights.

Regional Analysis

Each regional Sports Mouth Guard market sector is thoroughly investigated to determine its current and future growth prospects. This helps clients to grow their businesses. The Sports Mouth Guard market report covers all five regions and their country-wise distribution. Their market size and trends are also included in the Sports Mouth Guard report.

Sports Mouth Guard Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into stock, custom-made, and boil and bite mouth guard. The boil and bite mouth guard segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of more than 40% in 2022. This is due to their capacity to protect against various orofacial injuries better than a standard mouth guard and their comparatively low cost. The most popular form of mouth guard is the boil-and-bite mouth guard, which is constructed of thermoplastic polymer. They are made in the mouth using the finger, tongue, and biting pressure after being submerged in hot water.

by Product

Stock Mouth Guard

Boil & Bite Mouth Guard

Custom-made Mouth Guard

However, research on the length of the dental arch in high school and college athletes has revealed that most boil-and-bite mouth guards do not cover all of the posterior teeth. Because of the substantial drop in occlusal thickness throughout the moulding and fabrication process, these mouth guards create a misleading sensation of security.

by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Sports Mouth Guard Market Key Players

1. Venum Predator

2. Akervall Technologies Inc.

3. Shock Doctor Inc.

4. Opro

5.Makura Sport

6. MAX Mouth guards

7. MOGO SPORT

8. Fight Dentist

9. Prolon

10. Armourfit

11. Bernhard Foerster GmbH

12. Vettex

13. GOBSMACKED Sports Mouth guards

14. Brain Pad

15. ShockDoctor

16. ATI

17. Decathlon

18. Nike

19. Opro Mouth guards

20. Mueller

21. Battle Sports Science

22. Maxxmma

