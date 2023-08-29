SRAM and ROM Design IP Market 2023-2028: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis and Forecast

How Big is the SRAM and ROM Design IP Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “SRAM and ROM Design IP Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global SRAM and ROM design IP market size reached US$ 646.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 712.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% during 2023-2028.

What is SRAM and ROM Design IP ? :

SRAM (Static Random Access Memory) and ROM (Read-Only Memory) Design IP (Intellectual Property) play crucial roles in integrated circuit design. SRAM Design IP refers to the pre-designed circuits that provide the functionality of SRAM memory cells. SRAM is a volatile memory type commonly used for cache memory and high-speed data storage in electronic devices. SRAM Design IP offers optimized circuits for high-speed and low-power operation, enabling the efficient implementation of SRAM memory in complex systems.

On the other hand, ROM Design IP refers to the pre-designed circuits for implementing ROM memory cells. ROM is a non-volatile memory that stores data permanently and cannot be modified after manufacturing. ROM Design IP offers optimized circuits for implementing various types of ROM, such as masked ROM, programmable ROM (PROM), erasable programmable ROM (EPROM), and electrically erasable programmable ROM (EEPROM). SRAM and ROM Design IP provide ready-to-use circuit designs, reducing development time and effort in designing custom memory cells. They enable efficient implementation of memory functionality in integrated circuits, contributing to electronic devices’ overall performance and functionality.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Dolphin Technology Inc

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Surecore Limited

Synopsys Inc

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the SRAM and ROM Design IP Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for high-performance and low-power memory solutions in electronic devices. In line with this, the rising adoption of SRAM and ROM Design IP in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rapid technological advancements in integrated circuit design and fabrication processes are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the growing need for data storage and processing capabilities in cloud computing and data centers is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the escalating complexity of system-on-chip (SoC) designs and the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications are propelling the market. Besides, the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and edge computing and the increasing need for high-speed data processing and storage are stimulating the market.

Additionally, the emergence of autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) demanding high-performance memory is providing a boost to the market. Other factors driving the market include the rising demand for customized and optimized memory solutions for specific applications, the expansion of 5G networks, the heavy investments in semiconductor research and development by governments and private sector players, and the growing market for wearable devices, smart home automation, and connected devices.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

SRAM (Static Random Access Memory)

ROM (Read-Only Memory)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

