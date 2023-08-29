Steel Market Trends, Outlook, Growth, Forecast 2023-2028

What is steel?

Steel is an alloy produced by combining vital ingredients with iron and various elements. It is made by melting raw materials, including coal, iron ore, and lime, in a blast furnace and removing impurities. It can be designed and molded in various forms to offer enhanced shapes with multiple dimensions and extreme purity. It aids in enhancing toughness, design flexibility, tensile strength, and malleability and improving the overall shelf life.

How big is the steel market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 907 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 1,077 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) 2.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

There is an increase in the use of steel in the construction industry for building structures to provide structural integrity that can withstand heavy loads. Along with this, the rising construction projects in residential and commercial areas represent one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth around the world. Moreover, the growing usage of steel in the automotive industry for producing components, such as doors, engines, trunk closures, braking systems, fuel tanks, gears steering, and braking systems, is influencing the market positively. In addition, the increasing adoption of steel in power plants and pipelines on account of its numerous benefits like high strength and heat resistance, is favoring the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising utilization of steel in the production of containers and cans is bolstering the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Flat Steel

Long Steel

Breakup by Product:

Structural Steel

Prestressing Steel

Bright Steel

Welding Wire and Rod

Iron Steel Wire

Ropes

Braids

Breakup by Application:

Building and Construction

Electrical Appliances

Metal Products

Automotive

Transportation

Mechanical Equipment

Domestic Appliances

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

ArcelorMittal S.A.

EVRAZ plc

Gerdau S.A.

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd

JFE Steel Corporation (JFE Holdings Inc.)

Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

Shougang Group Co. Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd. (Tata Group)

thyssenkrupp AG

United States Steel Corporation.

