Steel Tubes Market – Expansion, Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Steel Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global steel tubes market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global steel tubes market size reached US$ 81.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% during 2023-2028.

Steel tubes are hollow cylindrical structures made of steel, which is a versatile and widely used material in various industries. These tubes are produced through a process known as tube manufacturing, which involves shaping and forming steel into a tubular shape. They offer high strength, durability, and versatility and are available in different sizes, thicknesses, and grades to suit different requirements and applications. Steel tubes are widely used in infrastructure projects, construction, automotive manufacturing, oil and gas pipelines, machinery, and furniture applications. Furthermore, they exhibit corrosion resistance, pressure-bearing capacity, and heat resistance, which can be enhanced through additional treatments or coatings.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) CAGR Yes (%) Customization Scope 10% Free Customization Major Report Coverage Business Intelligence & Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies- Market Share, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Marketing Strategies, and More Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)

Global Steel Tubes Market Trends:

The widespread product adoption in the construction industry is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Steel tubes are essential for applications such as structural frameworks, plumbing, HVAC systems, and transportation infrastructure like bridges and tunnels. In addition to this, the increasing product utilization for drilling, production, and transportation of oil and gas is favoring the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of smart steel tubes that are embedded with sensors, actuators, and communication systems to enable real-time monitoring and control of various parameters, such as temperature, pressure, and vibration, is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Moreover, the rising product demand in the automotive industry for manufacturing various components such as exhaust systems, chassis, roll cages, and fuel injection systems is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including increasing demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipment and enhanced research and development (R&D) activities, are supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

JFE Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Jindal SAW Ltd.

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

Gerdau

Nippon & Sumitomo Stainless Steel Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

POSCO

Nucor Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Infrastructure and Construction

Automotive

Water Treatment and Sewage

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Seamless Steel Tubes

Welded Steel Tubes

Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

