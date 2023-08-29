Strapping Machine Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Report and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Strapping Machine. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Strapping Machine study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Strapping Machine.

According to a new study published by Report Ocean Market Research the worldwide Strapping Machine Market is anticipated to reach around USD 6,991.4 million by 2026. In 2017, the semi-automatic strapping machine segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global strapping machine market.

The rapid growth in the global packaging industry majorly drives the growth of this market. Growing concerns regarding product safety to avoid damage and loss during packaging and shipping supports the market growth. The increasing demand from consumer goods, food and beverage, and publishing further accelerates the adoption of strapping machines. There has been an increasing demand of strapping machines by small and medium businesses to increase packaging efficiency while reducing costs. However, high initial investment costs of strapping machines limit the growth of the market. New emerging markets, technological advancements, and increasing adoption by small and medium businesses would provide growth opportunities for strapping machine market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global strapping machine market during the forecast period. A significant growth in the consumer goods, and food and beverage industries has been registered over the past few years in the region, thereby supporting the growth of strapping machines in the market. Increasing need for effective packaging to avoid losses due to damages, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augment the market growth in the region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The various types of strapping machines include semiautomatic strapping machines, automatic strapping machines, and fully automatic strapping machines. The semi-automatic strapping machine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from small and medium sized business. Semi-automatic strapping machines are designed for small and medium sized items and require users to manually feed strapping into the machine. Use of semi-automatic strapping machines in various industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, publishing, and electronics among others has increased its demand over the past years.

The different materials used in strapping machines include polypropylene, polyester, steel, and others. The polypropylene segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to its affordable use in packaging of small and medium sized products. Its increasing use in various industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, publishing, and electronics among others is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Mosca GmbH, Samuel Strapping Systems, MJ Maillis S.A., Transpak Equipment Corp., Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Strapex Group, Polychem Corporation, Dynaric Inc., Messersi Packaging S.r.l., Fromm Holdings AG, Australian Warehouse Solutions, and Venus Packaging among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

