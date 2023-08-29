Subscription Box Market – Unstoppable Growth, Forecast, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global subscription box market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global subscription box market size reached US$ 28.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during 2023-2028.

Subscription box refers to a recurring delivery service that sends a curated selection of products to subscribers on a regular basis, helping consumers discover new products in various industries. These boxes are typically equipped with curated collections of products and features surprise and customization options, thereby providing a perceived value higher than the subscription cost. They can be tailored to include products based on preferences, which helps in provide valuable insights for refining offerings and product selection. Furthermore, these boxes enable brand promotion and loyalty, customer engagement, and market research opportunities.

Subscription Box Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising trend of online shopping among the masses. In line with this, the ease of online subscription management and customization options is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. Moreover, an enhanced on the novelty factor appeal by the key players to influence consumers for trying out new products without committing to full-size purchases is creating a positive outlook for the market.

In addition to this, the rising influence of social media channels featuring celebrity endorsements and influencers creating content involving unboxing, trial and review videos is also impacting the market favorably. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the rising trend of gifting culture, considerable growth in e-commerce industry, increasing diversification of subscription categories and inflating disposable income levels.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top Subscription Box Companies and Brands being-

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.) (NASDAQ: AMZN)

BarkBox (BARK: NYSE)

Birchbox (NASDAQ: WBA)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)

Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

Grove Collaborative Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS: HELFY)

FabFitFun

Harry’s Inc.

Loot Crate

Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

TechStyle Fashion Group

Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Clothing and Fashion

Beauty

Food and Beverages

Pet Food

Baby Products

Health and Fitness

Others

Breakup by Type:

Replenishment Subscription

Curation Subscription

Access Subscription

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

