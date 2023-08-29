Sugar Substitutes Market – Expansion, Outlook, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sugar Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global sugar substitutes market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global sugar substitutes market size reached US$ 17.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

Sugar substitutes refer to substances, either chemical or derived from plants, that imitate the taste of sugar. These non-nutritive, high-intensity sweeteners are used to add sweetness or enhance the flavor of various food items and beverages, including jellies, candies, puddings, canned food, baked goods, dairy products, soft drinks, and powdered drink mixes. Sugar substitutes possess a sweetness level approximately 200 times higher than that of sugar and offer potential benefits, such as weight loss support, dental health promotion, and blood sugar level maintenance. In addition to this, these food additives, including sorbitol, xylitol, stevia, maltitol, acesulfame, and neotame, are utilized as alternatives to sucrose (table sugar) for sweetening and flavor enhancement in food products. As a result, owing to their minimal impact on blood sugar levels, sugar substitutes are extensively used in the production of sugar-free edibles and drinks.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) CAGR Yes (%) Customization Scope 10% Free Customization Major Report Coverage Business Intelligence & Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies- Market Share, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Marketing Strategies, and More Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Trends:

The escalating prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases across the globe, on account of the sedentary lifestyles, the emerging trend of urbanization, and the rising consumption of sugar-laden products, is among the primary factors driving the sugar substitutes market. Besides this, the increasing demand for low-calorie products and the prominent food and beverage (F&B) industry vendors are replacing traditional sweeteners with artificial alternatives for the introduction of innovative variants to expand their consumer base, which are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the detrimental effects of sugar on dental health, such as tooth decay caused by bacteria in dental plaque metabolizing sugar and releasing acid that damages tooth enamel, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating requirement for these food additives across diabetic patients, as they allow them to enjoy sweet edibles without affecting their insulin levels, is anticipated to propel the sugar substitutes market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill

Incorporated

PureCircle Limited

Roquette Frères S.A.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Flavors Holdings Inc.

Jk Sucralose Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

High-Intensity Sweeteners

Low-Intensity Sweeteners

High-Fructose Syrup

Breakup by Application:

Foods

Beverages

Health and Personal Care

Breakup by Origin:

Artificial

Natural

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

