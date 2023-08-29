Sulfadiazine Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Sulfadiazine Production Cost” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Sulfadiazine.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Sulfadiazine production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Sulfadiazine Production Process:

Sulfadiazine Production From acetanilide derivatives and hydrolysis of sulfadiazine: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of Sulfadiazine industrial production across Sulfadiazine manufacturing plants. First, 4-acetylamino benzene sulfonyl chloride is combined with 2-aminopyrimidine, yielding an acetanilide intermediate. This intermediate then undergoes hydrolysis, resulting in the formation of sulfadiazine.

Product Definition:

Sulfadiazine is an antibiotic belonging to the sulfonamide group. It’s used to combat a variety of bacterial infections by inhibiting the synthesis of folic acid in bacteria, which is crucial for their growth. Sulfadiazine has historically been used in combination with other medications to treat conditions like rheumatic fever and to prevent recurrent attacks. Additionally, when combined with pyrimethamine, it’s effective against the parasite responsible for toxoplasmosis. While sulfadiazine is beneficial in treating several conditions, it’s not without side effects and can cause allergic reactions in individuals sensitive to sulfonamides. It’s crucial to use it under appropriate medical guidance.

Market Drivers:

The demand for sulfadiazine is primarily driven by its significant role in treating a variety of bacterial infections, especially in combination with other drugs for the prophylactic treatment of toxoplasmosis in immunocompromised patients. The increasing prevalence of such infections and the rising awareness of effective treatment options contribute to its market growth. Additionally, the low cost of sulfadiazine compared to some newer antibiotics makes it a preferred choice in many developing regions. However, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains and potential side effects may pose challenges, but the overall necessity for effective antibacterial agents ensures its continued relevance in the pharmaceutical market.

