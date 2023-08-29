Sulfamethazine Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Sulfamethazine Production Cost” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Sulfamethazine.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Sulfamethazine production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Sulfamethazine Production Process:

Sulfamethazine Production From Acetylsulfanilyl Chloride: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of sulfamethazine industrial production across sulfamethazine manufacturing plants. In this procedure, acetylsulfanilyl chloride and 2-amino-4,6-dimethylpyrimidine are mixed and exposed to dry pyridine. The resulting compound then undergoes alkaline hydrolysis. Following this, SO2 is used to neutralize the mixture, ultimately producing sulfamethazine.

Product Definition:

Sulfamethazine (also known as sulfadimidine) is a sulfonamide antibiotic used to combat bacterial infections. As a member of the sulfonamide group, it works by inhibiting the synthesis of folic acid in bacteria, an essential nutrient for bacterial growth and replication. By disrupting this pathway, sulfamethazine effectively stops the bacteria from proliferating. Commonly utilized in veterinary medicine, particularly for pigs and poultry, it treats various conditions like respiratory, urinary, and enteric infections. However, its usage in human medicine has decreased due to the emergence of drug-resistant bacterial strains and the potential for side effects. Proper administration and dosage are crucial to prevent resistance and ensure efficacy.

Market Drivers:

The market demand for sulfamethazine is predominantly driven by its widespread use in veterinary medicine, especially for pigs and poultry. As the global demand for meat consumption rises, ensuring the health of livestock becomes paramount, thereby increasing the need for effective antibiotics like sulfamethazine. Additionally, its efficacy against a variety of bacterial infections, including respiratory and enteric infections, further bolsters its importance in the animal health sector. However, concerns over antibiotic resistance and potential residue in meat products can influence its market dynamics. Regulatory guidelines, especially concerning drug withdrawal periods before slaughter, play a role in shaping its market position and acceptance.

