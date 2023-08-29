Synthetic Leather Market: Research Insights with Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Synthetic Leather Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

The global synthetic leather market was valued at $31.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of $56.68 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Synthetic Leather Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Achilles USA Inc.

Alfatex Italia SRL

Asahi Kasei Corporation

FILWEL Company Ltd

Fujian Polytech Technology Corp., Ltd.

H.R.Polycoats Pvt Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Inc.

San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Tejin Limited

Toray Industries

Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players.

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Synthetic Leather Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

By Type

Non-woven microfiber Leather Optic Suede Optic

Knitted or woven base Leather Optic Suede Optic



By End User

Footwear Performance Footwear Fashion Footwear

Bags and Accessories

Furnishing Couches & Sofas Chairs

Interior Interior Décor & Surfacing Wall Tiles

Automobiles Seats Doors Dashboards Steering Covers Others

Sporting Goods

Garments/ Fashion Fashion Apparel Fashion Accessories Performance Apparel

Luxury Goods Hard Luxury Soft Luxury

Others (Including Industrial)

By Regional:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

