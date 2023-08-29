Synthetic Rubber Market Trends, Industry Growth Overview, Report and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Synthetic Rubber Market?

The global synthetic rubber market size reached US$ 32.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.52% during 2023-2028.

What is Synthetic Rubber?

Synthetic rubber refers to a man-made artificial polymer that resembles natural rubber in certain physical properties. It is manufactured primarily by polymerizing butadiene and isoprene or by copolymerizing hydrocarbons with styrene and acrylonitrile. It is commercially available in various rubbers, such as neoprene, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), butyl rubber, silicone, and Bune N Rubber. It offers excellent temperature and chemical resistance and is also resistant to ozone and sunlight. It is an efficient electrical insulator and offers better flexibility at lower temperatures as compared to natural rubber. Furthermore, as synthetic rubber can undergo extreme elastic deformation and still return to its original shape, its demand is increasing around the world.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the synthetic rubber industry?

At present, the increasing demand for synthetic rubber in the automotive industry to manufacture a wide variety of automotive parts, such as tires, doors, gaskets, and safety belts, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market.

Besides this, the rising adoption of sustainable measures in the production process of synthetic rubber to reduce the carbon footprint is prolling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing employment of synthetic rubber in electrical devices to improve insulation is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for synthetic rubber in the apparel industry to manufacture high-quality and water-resistant footwear is contributing to the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

Polyisoprene

Polybutadiene Rubber

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Tire and Tire Component

Non-Tire Automobile Application

Footwear

Industrial Goods

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Apcotex Industries Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Reliance Industries Limited, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, TSRC Corporation and Zeon Corporation.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

