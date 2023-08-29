Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) Market is Booming Worldwide | Thales, L3Harris Technologies, VIAVI Solutions

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., NCSIST, Korea Airports Corporation.

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) market to witness a CAGR of 4.75% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) Market Breakdown by Application (Civil Aviation, Military Aircraft) by Type (Fixed TACAN, Mobile TACAN) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) market size is estimated to increase by USD 3271 Million at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 9189 Million.

The Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) market encompasses the sector within the aviation and defense industries that involves the production, distribution, and implementation of TACAN equipment and technologies. TACAN is a radio navigation system used by military and civil aircraft for accurate and reliable navigation, primarily in situations where precision navigation and distance measurement are essential.

Market Drivers

Civil Aviation, Military Aircraft

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

