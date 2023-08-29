Telecommunication Relay Service Market Growing Rapidly Globally | Captel, Cisco, Convo

The telecommunication relay service market is witnessing growth as communication accessibility becomes a priority for individuals with hearing or speech impairments. Telecommunication relay services enable individuals to communicate via telephone by converting text messages or sign language into voice messages and vice versa. The market’s expansion is driven by the demand for relay services that offer seamless communication between individuals with different communication preferences and abilities. Telecommunication relay services offer benefits such as promoting inclusivity, enhancing communication independence, and complying with accessibility regulations. As organizations and governments emphasize equal communication opportunities for all individuals, the telecommunication relay service market is poised to provide essential solutions that contribute to effective and inclusive communication.

Avaya

Bell

Captel

Cisco

Convo

Cox Communications

DeafTawk

KCOM

nWise AB

Relay UK BT

Skype Technologies

Sorenson Communications

Spectrum

Sprint Relay

ZVRS

Telecommunication Relay Service The regional scope of the market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Telecommunication Relay Service Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of categories such as type, product, and end user. This segmentation makes it possible to provide an accurate description of the market.

Telecommunication Relay Service Market segmentation : By Type

Text-to-Voice, Captioned Telephone Service, IP Captioned Telephone Service, lnternet Protocol Relay Service, Video Relay Service, Others

Telecommunication Relay Service Market Segmentation: By Application

Personal, Government, Enterprise

