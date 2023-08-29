Telehandlers Market Expected to Grow Exponentially by 2029 | Caterpillar, Doosan Infracore, CNH

The telehandlers market is experiencing growth as construction, agriculture, and material handling industries seek versatile and efficient lifting and loading equipment. A telehandler, also known as a telescopic handler or boom lift, is a machine equipped with a telescopic boom and versatile attachments, enabling it to perform tasks such as lifting, loading, and material placement. The market’s expansion is driven by the demand for telehandlers that offer high lifting capacities, reach heights, and maneuverability to handle diverse tasks across different job sites. Telehandlers offer benefits such as enhanced productivity, reduced labor costs, and adaptability to various work environments. As industries emphasize equipment versatility and productivity gains, the telehandlers market is positioned to provide essential solutions that contribute to efficient and cost-effective operations.

Some of the major companies influencing this Telehandlers market include:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skyjack

Haulotte

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation: By Type

4-7 m, Higher than 10 m, 7.01-10 m

Market Segmentation: By Application

Construction, Agriculture, Industry, Mines and Quarries, Others

