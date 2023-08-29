The Growth and Evolution of the India Two-Wheeler Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ India Two Wheeler Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the two wheeler market share in india , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advances in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the India two-wheeler market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 18 Million Units Market forecast in 2028 48.1 Million Units Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 17.80% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is two-wheeler?

Two wheelers refer to vehicles such as motorcycles, bicycles, mopeds, scooters, etc. They can be manual or operated on electric- and fuel-based motors. Two wheelers have several benefits over three or four-wheeled vehicles, including maneuverability, higher fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness, lower carbon emissions, etc. Additionally, they reduce dependency on public transit systems and decrease travel time.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-two-wheeler-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India two-wheeler industry?

The escalating levels of urbanization coupled with the inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are primarily augmenting the growth of India two wheeler market. In addition to this, the improving living standards and the growing number of female drivers are also driving the sales of two-wheelers in the country. Besides this, the increasing environmental awareness towards high vehicular pollution from heavy-duty automobiles is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the soaring popularity of electric and hybrid two-wheelers that emit lower carbon emissions is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding tourism industry is fueling the requirement for two-wheeler rentals, thereby stimulating the product demand in the country. Additionally, the emergence of several advanced technologies,

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

motorcycle

Scooter

Moped

Electric Two Wheeler

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

<100cc

100-125cc

126-180cc

181-250cc

251-500cc

501-800cc

801-1600cc

>1600cc

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd

TVS Motor Company Limited

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Royal Enfield Ltd India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Triumph Motorcycles (India) Private Limited

BMW India Private Limited

Ducati India Private Limited

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Revolt Motors

Lohia Auto Industries

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3991&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ imarcgroup.com/ linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse Other Reports:

Motorized Quadricycle Market Report

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report

Flame Retardants Market Report

Cloud Telephony Services | Market Report

Smart Grid Sensors | Market Report

Motorized Quadricycle Market Report

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report

Flame Retardants Market Report