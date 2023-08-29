Thermal Interface Materials Market Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

In addition to the market’s main geographies, market segments, and current industry trends, this study also looks at the market. The in-depth SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis in this study are all designed to help the reader construct business growth strategies skillfully. Strategic recommendations can help established market companies improve their financial standing within the sector.

The global thermal interface materials market size was US$ 2.8 billion in 2021. The global thermal interface materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The steeply rising demand for electronic device downsizing and the growing LED industry will primarily contribute to the growth of the global thermal interface materials market during the study period. Furthermore, growing deployment of thermal interface materials and rising trend of wearable electronics will also drive the global thermal interface materials market forward.

The global thermal interface materials market will also witness substantial growth due to the growing range of new launches in the consumer electronics sector. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing demand for cutting-edge technology will also benefit the global thermal interface materials market.

Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) also find a wide range of applications in electric cars, CPUs/Desktops, etc. The growing demand for these technologies will benefit the global thermal interface materials market. Apart from that, trending electrical device miniaturization will escalate the growth of the global thermal interface materials market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The thermal interface materials market experienced significant loss due to several factors. The first and foremost one is the decline in the demand for consumer electronics. Furthermore, industry players also had to stop R&D activities in order to prevent any further spread of the virus. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global thermal interface materials market.

On the contrary, various trends, such as teleconferencing and remote working technologies, emerged as crucial steps during the pandemic. As a result, the demand for PCs, laptops, etc., increased among students and workers. Thus, such factors drove the global thermal interface materials market towards growth during the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific thermal interface materials market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing contribution of emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. The demand for consumer electronics is significantly growing in these countries after the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work-from-home has become a new normal, which is expected to benefit the thermal interface materials market even in the coming years. In addition to that, other factors like growing focus of governments on industrialization, increasing per-capita income, rising user base on internet, etc., will contribute to the growth of the thermal interface materials market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

 3M

 Henkel AG & Co. KgaA

 Honeywell International Inc.

 Parker Hannifin Corporation

 Dow Corning Corporation

 Laird Technologies

 Momentive Performance Materials

 Indim Corporation

 Wakefield-Vette

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global thermal interface materials market segmentation focuses on Chemistry, Type, Application, and Region.

By Chemistry

 Silicone

 Epoxy

 Polyimide

 Others (Acrylics, Polyurethanes, and Cyanate Esters)

By Type

 Greases & Adhesives

 Tapes & Films

 Gap Fillers

 Metal-Based TIMs

 Phase Change Materials

 Others (Elastomeric Pads/Insulators and Thermal Compounds)

By Application

 Computers

 Telecom

 Consumer Durables

 Medical Devices

 Industrial Machinery

 Automotive Electronics

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

