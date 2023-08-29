Tilapia Market – Expansion, Trends, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tilapia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tilapia market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global tilapia market size reached US$ 8.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.38% during 2023-2028.

Tilapia is a species of freshwater fish which belongs to the ‘Cichlidae’ family. It is mostly found in shallow streams, ponds, rivers, lakes, and brackish water. Tilapia is considered an ideal fish for farming since it is extremely adaptable, grows quickly, requires a cost-effective vegetarian diet, and can survive in poor-quality water or overcrowded conditions. It is relatively affordable and is rich in nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, niacin, phosphorus, selenium, potassium, and fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6. This fish species contains lower concentrations of sodium, calories, and total fat compared to other processed meats and is associated with enhancing vision, heart health, and joint strength.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) CAGR Yes (%) Customization Scope 10% Free Customization Major Report Coverage Business Intelligence & Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies- Market Share, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Marketing Strategies, and More Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tilapia-market/requestsample

Global Tilapia Market Trends:

The increasing globalization and changing dietary patterns of the masses have led to the incorporation of seafood by the majority of the population, which is among the key factors driving the tilapia market. Moreover, the escalating demand for this species of fish, as an ideal choice for fish farming, has now turned out to be the second most cultured species after carp is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the growing popularity of this aquatic animal is omnivorous, hard, and has good resistance to diseases, affordable, and easy even for small farmers to grow is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the growing requirement for tilapia, since it contains vitamins B and D, iron, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids, on account of the increasing health consciousness among people and the escalating demand for a protein-rich diet, is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, continuous improvements in genetic technology and the launch of government initiatives to support the aquaculture business are anticipated to fuel the tilapia market over the forecasted period.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1442&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Frozen Fillets

Whole Fish

Fresh Fillets

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Institutional

Retail

Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture:

Farmed

Wild Capture

Breakup by Species:

Nile Tilapia

Tilapias Nei

Blue Nile Tilapia

Mozambique Tilapia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

China

Indonesia

Egypt

Bangladesh

Philippines

Brazil

Thailand

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800