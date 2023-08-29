Tissue Paper Market – Expansion, Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tissue paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tissue paper market size reached US$ 69.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Tissue papers are usually produced by using the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, water, chemicals, etc. They generally involve pulping and retting, adding color or components to strengthen or soften and enhance the water-holding capacity, and ultimately pressing the product to mold into the required shape. Tissue papers are extensively used for hygiene and sanitation purposes. In line with this, they are most suitable for cleaning and drying wet surfaces and convenient to use. As such, tissue papers are widely utilized in the form of paper towels, pocket tissues, napkins, toilet rolls, etc. As compared to plastics and textiles, they have low-cost of production and are conveniently available, biodegradable, recyclable, etc.

Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:

The rising consumer awareness towards health and hygiene is primarily driving the tissue paper market. Additionally, the escalating demand for items, including toilet paper and paper towels, across the residential sector, healthcare institutions, and essential services is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing production of premium decorative, glazed, and printed tissue papers and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the leading manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of premium quality products with high softness, absorbency, strength, etc., which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies to promote public health is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of organic variants that are produced by using eco-friendly raw materials, such as bamboo, and do not contain any brightening agents is anticipated to fuel the tissue paper market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Hengan International Group Company Limited

CMPC S.A.

Cascades, Inc.

Jukebox Print Inc.

Paper Mart Inc.

Svenska Cellulosa AB

Unicharm Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Product:

Paper Napkin

Paper Towel

Facial Tissue

Toilet Paper

Wrapping Tissue

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Wood Free

Wood Containing

Recovered Fiber

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

