Tumor Ablation Market – Expansion, Trends Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tumor Ablation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tumor ablation market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global tumor ablation market size reached US$ 1,050 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,110 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during 2023-2028.

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive medical procedure that destroys cancerous cells within a tumor. This technique is often used as a substitute for surgery or radiation therapy, especially for patients not good candidates for these traditional treatment methods. During tumor ablation, a needle or probe is inserted into the tumor using imaging guidance such as ultrasound, CT scan, or MRI. The needle or probe is then used to deliver heat, cold, or other forms of energy to the tumor, pushing it to shrink or die. There are several types of tumor ablation techniques, including radiofrequency ablation (RFA), microwave ablation (MWA), cryoablation, and high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU). Tumor ablation is a relatively safe and effective treatment option for certain types of cancer, including liver, lung, kidney, and bone tumors. It is typically performed outpatient, with minimal pain and discomfort.

Request Free Sample Report: https://bit.ly/3Kgib1A

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer. In line with this, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of laparoscopic procedures is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the advances in imaging technology, such as MRI and CT scans, are offering numerous opportunities for the market.

Moreover, tumor ablation has fewer side effects and complications than traditional treatments such as surgery and radiation therapy. This, in turn, is accelerating its demand worldwide. Besides, the expanding elderly population and the escalating healthcare spending in developed and developing countries are strengthening the demand for advanced cancer treatments such as tumor ablation. Additionally, the increasing demand for non-surgical cancer treatments and the rising awareness about the benefits of tumor ablation are providing a boost to the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://bit.ly/3Qi9reW

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Medtronic

AngioDynamics Inc.

HealthTronics Inc.

NeuWave Medical

INTIO Inc.

Galil Medical Ltd.

Boston Scientific

Sonacare Medical

EDAP TMS S.A.

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

IceCure Medical Ltd.

MISONIX Inc

Endocare Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

B V M Meditech Pvt

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Others

Breakup by Mode of Treatment:

Percutaneous Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Surgical Ablation

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bone Metastasis

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Cancer Specialty Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800