Unified Endpoint Management Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Vmware, Microsoft, IBM

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “Unified Endpoint Management Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Unified Endpoint Management market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Vmware (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Mobileiron (United States), Blackberry (Canada), Citrix Systems (United States), Ivanti (United States), Sophos (United Kingdom), Soti (Canada), JAMF (United States).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Unified Endpoint Management market to witness a CAGR of 39.56% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Breakdown by Application (BYO devices, IoT devices, Sensors and Gateways, Desktops/Laptops, Ruggedized devices, Others) by Type (Solutions, Services) by Organization Size (Small and Medium size enterprises, Large Enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Unified Endpoint Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.6 Billion at a CAGR of 39.56% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.4 Billion.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a technology approach that allows organizations to manage and secure all their endpoint devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, servers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, from a single console. UEM solutions provide a centralized platform for managing device configuration, application deployment, security policies, and data protection across all endpoints, regardless of the operating system or device ownership.

Market Drivers

IT Asset Footprints Are Growing Rapidly In Today’s Organizations

Market Trend

Increased Awareness Regarding the Data Security

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from SMEs

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Breakdown by Application (BYO devices, IoT devices, Sensors and Gateways, Desktops/Laptops, Ruggedized devices, Others) by Type (Solutions, Services) by Organization Size (Small and Medium size enterprises, Large Enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Unified Endpoint Management matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the Unified Endpoint Management report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

