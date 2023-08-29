United States Connected Vehicle Market Outlook: Projecting a Robust Expansion in the Near Future

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the United States Connected Vehicle Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The United States connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates.

Connected vehicles could boost service revenues for U.S. automakers. OEMs such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co could potentially charge a monthly/annual subscription fee from customers who would be interested in accessing real time, crowd-sourced HD maps maintained by a wide network of tens of millions of vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT’s) Connected Vehicle program is working with local transportation agencies and the state, vehicle and device manufacturers, and the public to test and evaluate technology that will enable cars, buses, trucks, trains, roads and other infrastructure, so that smartphones and other devices can talk to one another.

Connected vehicles could potentially reduce the number of casualties and injuries caused by accidents on roads and highways. The number of people surviving these crashes has increased significantly because of airbags, anti-lock brakes, and other technologies. The USDOT is shifting its focus from helping people survive crashes to preventing crashes from happening in the first place.

Connected vehicles have many significant advantages over new technologies now appearing in high-end vehicles, such as radar, lidar, cameras, and other sensors. Connected vehicle technologies and applications have a great range of on-board vehicle equipment, which allows the occupant to receive alerts of hazardous situations much earlier, providing more reaction time and possibly preventing accidents.

Key growth factors

o Demand for an autonomous driving experience in maximum in this region, according to forecasts along with the technological advancements and increasing the need for connectivity among the customers are the primary drivers for the connected vehicle market in the U.S. market.

o In the U.S, commercial and regulatory initiatives have recently driven the adoption of OEM telematics services.

Threats and key players

o Tension building between the incumbent automotive players and a new wave of companies/ start-ups.

o Autonomous vehicles will disrupt the automobile industry, but critical challenges include concerns over infrastructure, liability and other legal issues.

o Some of the key players operating in the market are:- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

What’s covered in the report?

1) Overview of the United States connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023,CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions

7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions

8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services

9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)- connected passenger car services

10) Total number of fleet management solutions in United States by value (USD Bn) and volume(Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR

11) Value proposition for connected truck services

12) Modular strategy – truck manufacturers and OEMs

13) Key opportunities in the United States connected vehicle market

14) Key market trends in the United States connected vehicle market

15) Analysis of company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

