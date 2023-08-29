United States PFAS Water Treatment Market 2023 Detailed Analysis of Current Scenario with Growth Forecasts to 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

In addition to the market’s main geographies, market segments, and current industry trends, this study also looks at the market. The in-depth SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis in this study are all designed to help the reader construct business growth strategies skillfully. Strategic recommendations can help established market companies improve their financial standing within the sector.

However, the government faced hurdles as the private and public water treatment plants were not designed to treat water for the chemicals like PFAS. Not only the updating for the same was an expense but also it hampered their prevailing revenue-generating models. For instance,

The public utility managing Merrimack, New Hampshires wastewater made nearly USD0.4 million yearly by turning sludge into compost and selling the same as fertilizer. Due to PFAS contamination measures, the revenue model will vanish and the plant would instead have to pay around USD2.4 million yearly as landfill charges.

But with the rising awareness of health and demand for sustainability, the government has been able to enforce restrictions on the disposal of PFAS into the water by these industries. Furthermore, the development in the industries like paper and textile supports the air of sustainability and thus encourages the installation of PFAS water treatment in their industries. According to American Forest & Paper Association, customers are opting for sustainable options like containerboard which are resulting in the industries ready themselves accordingly.

Additionally, the growth of the industrial sector has also been adding to the new sources for the addition of PFAS in water. The combination of the regulatory framework for the release of the rejected water from these industries increases the market size of PFAS water treatment.

Market Segmentation

Based on Technology:

Reverse Osmosis

Granular Activated Carbon Filter

Ion Exchange Resins

From the above, reverse osmosis technology has been a widely used water treatment method as it had been a convenient way for end users to eliminate PFAs in their drinking water supplies. To provide potable water devoid of PFAs several drinking water treatment plants had been established to provide drinking water in packaged bottles. Moreover, the granular activated carbon filter has also been a popular choice for water treatment owing to its easy incorporation into the water treatment facility.

Based on End User:

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Chemical Manufacturing

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others (Agriculture, Power Generation, etc.)

Commercial

Airports & Military Bases

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others (education Institutions, Offices, etc)

Municipal

Drinking Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Above them all, the industrial sector saw considerable growth in the past years owing to the interference of the government in their water disposal methods. As the treatment of water for PFAs on a large scale is not economically and environmentally feasible, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has formed regulatory requirements to control the PFAs in the water at the source level. This increases the demand for PFAs water treatment in the industries such as metal, paper, and textile. These regulations are expected to get stringent in the forecast years owing to the rising health and environmental concerns, which would raise the demand for PFAS water treatment.

Recent Developments by Leading Companies

Pentair Acquired Manitowoc Ice from Welbilt, Inc. in 2022 to expand its network of customers and partners and to provide water management solutions to them. The acquisition was done for USD1.6 billion.

In 2022, A. O. Smith Corporation acquired Atlantic Filter Corporation a Florida-based water treatment company to expand its reach in the US. The acquisition would also help the company to advance its capabilities.

Market Dynamics:

Key Driver

Implementation of Numerous Regulations to Curb PFAS Water Contamination

The US government is highly concerned about the PFAS in water owing to its bio-accumulate and toxic nature. Subsequently, the government imposed several restrictions on the industries enforcing them to install water treatment plants to prevent the release of PFAS-dissolved water into the water sources while disposing of the rejected water. The formation of regulations has sped up in the recent year due to the PFAS Strategic Roadmap announced by the United States Environmental Protection Agency in 2021. In the upcoming years, with the high attention of the government to reduce the quantity of PFAS in the water combined with the ongoing research & development the number of regulations is predicted to increase. The constant research & development in the area of PFAS equip the government with novel solutions that led to the formulation of new rules and guidelines for the industries and municipalities.

Possible Restraint

Expensive and Complex Remediation Options

‘The techniques surrounding the treatment and detection of PFAS are still evolving. They have the such staying power that clean-up and remediation alternatives are restricted and expensive, worsened by the fact that not all PFAS are the same. Because of varying degrees of toxicity, precise testing and detection are challenging. In addition, the expenses of investigation, repair, or treatment will significantly rise as laws tighten. For example, Orange County, California, estimated that around USD1 billion would be required to set up a structure to meet the state-recommended levels of PFAS in drinking water. As more scientific data on the substances are gathered, many governments worldwide have already banned or phased out specific PFAS. However, concerns about the safety of alternative PFAS, which may also prove toxic in the future, as well as contamination from legacy PFAS, continue to exist. Therefore, the economic impracticality of the treatment restricts the market growth in the capitalist economy of the US in the upcoming years as the government has to maintain the balance of growth of the industrial sector and the campaign for the adoption of PFAS water treatment.

Growth Opportunity

Mounting Concern for PFAS Expanding Presence

The publications of reports and research papers have fueled the thoughtfulness of the PFAS dissolved in water. This opens up and prospect for the companies to advertise and promote their service of PFAS water treatment. The bio-accumulative nature of PFAS pushes the swift requirement for water treatment in the US as if more time is taken in action the more it would get integrated into the environment and the tougher it would be to get rid of it. The rising awareness has made the citizens realize this effect and made them raise the demand for PFAS water treatment.

