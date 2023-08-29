Used Truck Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Used Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global used truck market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the used truck market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 43.22 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 54.12 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 3.65% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is used truck ?

A used truck, also called as a pre-owned or second-hand truck, refers to a vehicle that has been previously owned and operated by one or more owners before being put up for sale. It is widely available as light, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks for numerous purposes according to the payload capacities. Used trucks are cost-effective compared to purchasing a new truck and help in improving the safety of products and providing easy hauling and towing tasks. As a result, they are utilized in the agriculture, construction, oil and gas, logistics, and manufacturing industries across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/used-truck-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the used truck industry?

The widespread adoption of high-performance, safe, and comfortable second-hand motor vehicles by individuals are among the key factors driving the used truck market. Moreover, the escalating demand for hybrid and electric heavy-duty pre-owned trucks amidst businesses across several countries is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the rising usage of used motor vehicles in the agriculture industry for reducing manual labor, increasing productivity, improving crop yields, and enhancing the overall efficiency of farming operations is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the wide availability of various models of second-hand trucks across the globe is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the elevating need for pre-owned motor vehicles, on account of the growing number of small and medium-sized businesses, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for the product in the construction and logistics industries, owing to the low costs compared to the new trucks and the rising freight across these sectors, is anticipated to fuel the used truck market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light Trucks

Medium-duty Trucks

Heavy-duty Trucks

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Franchised Dealer

Independent Dealer

Peer-to-peer

Breakup by End User:

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

AB Volvo

International Used Truck Centers

Mascus (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers)

PACCAR Inc.

Renault Group

TrueCar Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8102&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse Other Reports:

Antioxidants Market Report

Managed Print Services Industry | Market Report

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Report

Rainwear Market Report

Hemodialysis Market Report

Antioxidants Market Report

Managed Print Services Industry | Market Report

Rainwear Market Report