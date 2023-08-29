Vaccine Market – Expansion, Trends, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global vaccine market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global vaccine market size reached US$ 49.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2023-2028

A vaccine, also known as immunization, is a biological substance developed to protect humans from infections caused by bacteria and viruses. It acts as an antigen in disease prevention and stimulates the production of antibodies against several pathogens. It is commonly available in the form of conjugate vaccines, inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. It is used in hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers via injection and oral and inhalation solutions across the globe.

Global Vaccine Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and viral infections among the masses represents one of the major factors driving the demand for vaccines around the world. Moreover, the rising aging population, which is more prone to these medical ailments, is bolstering the market growth. In addition, the growing incidences of airborne diseases due to the increasing air pollution are influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking several initiatives to mandate vaccination before visiting travel destinations with a high prevalence of infectious diseases. Along with this, the increasing travel and tourism activities by individuals are catalyzing the demand for travel vaccines. Furthermore, the advent of various immunization programs to generate awareness about the benefits of vaccines by numerous pharmaceutical companies is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS: ALPMY)

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN)

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS: BVNRY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS: DSNKY)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)

Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ)

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)

Panacea Biotec Ltd. (NSE: PANACEABIO)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA) (NASDAQ: SNY)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Others

Breakup by Patient Type:

Paediatric

Adult

Breakup by Indication:

Bacterial Diseases Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT) Tuberculosis Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib) Typhoid Others

Viral Diseases Hepatitis Influenza Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) Rotavirus Herpes Zoster Varicella Japanese Encephalitis Rubella Polio Rabies Dengue Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

