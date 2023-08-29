Vertical Garden Construction Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | WallyGro, Patrick Blanc, LiveWall

The latest study released on the Global Vertical Garden Construction Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Vertical Garden Construction market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

GreenRoof Systems (United States), Fytogreen Australia (Australia), Vertical Garden Solutions (United Kingdom), Sagegreenlife (United States), WallyGro (United States), Sempergreen (Netherlands), Patrick Blanc (France), LiveWall (United States), Vistafolia (United Kingdom), Ambius (United States), ZTC International Landscape Solutions (China), Biotecture (United Kingdom), ANS Global (United Kingdom), Pocklington Building Systems Ltd. (Canada), SkALE Greenwall (Germany)

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Vertical Garden Construction market is expected to see a growth rate of 11.24% and may see market size of USD 2.49 Billion by 2029, currently pegged at USD 1.52 Billion.”

Definition:

The vertical garden construction market refers to the industry involved in designing, building, and installing vertical gardens, also known as living walls or green walls. Vertical gardens are architectural structures that incorporate vegetation, typically plants and sometimes even herbs or vegetables, grown vertically on a wall or other vertical surfaces. These living walls can be installed both indoors and outdoors, adding a touch of nature to urban environments and bringing numerous benefits to the surrounding area. Companies in this market offer design and planning services to create customized vertical garden solutions that cater to the specific requirements and aesthetics of a given space, whether it’s a residential building, commercial property, office space, or public area.

Vertical garden construction companies handle the physical installation of the living walls, which involves building the structural support, irrigation systems, and planting the chosen vegetation. Selecting appropriate plant species suitable for the specific environment and maintaining the vertical gardens to ensure healthy growth and longevity is a critical aspect of the market. Vertical gardens contribute to environmental sustainability by improving air quality, reducing the urban heat island effect, and enhancing biodiversity in urban areas. These green installations enhance the aesthetics of buildings and spaces, offering visual appeal and contributing to a sense of well-being and relaxation. Vertical gardens provide an innovative solution for making the most of limited urban spaces, especially in densely populated areas where horizontal gardening might be challenging.

Global Vertical Garden Construction Market Breakdown by Application (Urban Landscaping, Architecture and Design, Food Production, Others) by Type (Green Walls, Living Walls, Vertical Trellis Gardens, Others) by Category (Indoor, Outdoor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Global Vertical Garden Construction market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Vertical Garden Construction market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Vertical Garden Construction

-To showcase the development of the Vertical Garden Construction market in different parts of the world.

-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Vertical Garden Construction market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Vertical Garden Construction

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Vertical Garden Construction market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Key questions answered

How feasible is Vertical Garden Construction market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Vertical Garden Construction near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Vertical Garden Construction market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

