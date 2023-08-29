Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends Report and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

The global viral vector manufacturing market size reached US$ 961 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3,975 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during 2023-2028.



What is Viral Vector Manufacturing?

A viral vector is a tool deployed by molecular biologists to deliver genetic materials into cells. It is widely employed in cell and gene therapy to substitute defective genes for curing genetic disorders. It also expresses and presents pathogenic antigens by mimicking a natural infection for developing an immune response. In addition, it is used in treating various diseases, such as metabolic diseases, heart defects, neurodegenerative disorders, and oncolytic therapies to target and kill tumor cells. At present, viral vector manufacturing finds applications in gene therapy, life science research, and vaccinology across the globe.

Request Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/viral-vector-manufacturing-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the viral vector manufacturing industry?

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. In addition, the increasing consumption of alcohol due to the sedentary lifestyles of individuals is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as viral vectors are efficient carriers of virus-disabling sequences, they are widely used to provide HIV-inhibiting transgenes to human hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the increasing inclination toward clinical studies undertaken on viral vectors and the growing use of viral vectors in novel drug delivery is propelling the market growth. Along with this, governments are launching campaigns to create awareness regarding viral vector vaccines among individuals and improving the regulatory environment through changes that are accelerating the product adoption rate.

Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among key players to increase their overall sales and profitability are influencing the global market outlook.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5016&flag=C

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Adenoviral Vectors

Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

Lentiviral Vectors

Retroviral Vectors

Others

Breakup by Disease:

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Breakup by Application:

Gene Therapy

Vaccinology

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Buy This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5016&method=1

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Cognate BioServices Inc. (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FinVector Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation), Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Oxford Biomedica plc, REGENXBIO Inc., Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and uniQure N.V.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Copper Wire Market Size, Growth & Trends Forecast 2023-2028

Aerosol Refrigerants Market Size, Share, Growth 2023-2028

Automotive Lighting Market Size, Share and Global Industry Report 2023-2028

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Size, Share and Report 2023-2028

Synthetic Leather Market Size, Share & Growth Trends 2023-2028

Digital Printing Market Size, Share and Trends 2023-2028

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028

Photonic Crystals Market Report, Industry Trends and Report 2023-2028

PVDF Resin Market Share, Report and Industry Forecast 2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/