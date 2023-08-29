Visual Effects (VFX) Market – Unstoppable Growth, Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global visual effects (VFX) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global visual effects (VFX) market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

Visual effects (VFX) use computer-generated imagery (CGI) and other digital technologies to create or enhance visual content in films, television shows, video games, and other media. They involve the integration of live-action footage with CGI to create realistic environments, characters, and effects that are difficult or impossible to create practically. They are used to enhance the storytelling and visual impact of a film or media project and considered an integral part of modern filmmaking and media production.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/visual-effects-market/requestsample

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Trends:

The increasing demand for high-quality video content in filmmaking and the rising influence of social media represents one of the major factors driving the use of VFX around the world. Moreover, the growing popularity of streaming animated movies, television (TV) shows, video games, and web series is catalyzing the demand for VFX to create realistic, lifelike animation that engages viewers and enhances the overall experience. In addition, the increasing demand for special effects, such as explosions, fire, and weather effects, in movies is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing number of VFX-based online and video games, rising casual and professional gamers, and significant growth in the gaming industry are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Market are Given Below:

Adobe Inc.

Animal Logic

Cinesite (Eastman Kodak Company)

Digital Domain Holdings Limited

Framestore

Pixomondo

Rodeo FX

Scanline VFX

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (Sony Group Corporation)

Technicolor SA

The Foundry Visionmongers Limited

The Walt Disney Company

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5576&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Hardware

Breakup by Product:

Simulation FX

Animation

Modelling

Matte Painting

Compositing

Breakup by Technology:

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

AR (Augmented Reality)

Breakup by Application:

Movies

Television

Gaming

Advertisements

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800