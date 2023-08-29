Workers Compensation Insurance Market to see Huge Growth by 2029 | AXA, AIG, Allianz

The latest study released on the Global Workers Compensation Insurance Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Workers Compensation Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Travelers (United States), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Chubb Limited (Switzerland), Liberty Mutual Insurance (United States), AIG (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AXA (France), CNA Financial Corporation (United States), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), Generali Group (Italy), Sompo Holdings (Japan)

the Global Workers Compensation Insurance market is expected to see a growth rate of 6.5% and may see market size of USD 514 Billion by 2029, currently pegged at USD 281 Billion.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance, also known as Workers’ Comp, is a type of insurance that provides financial protection to employees who suffer work-related injuries or illnesses. It is a mandatory insurance coverage in many countries and states, designed to ensure that employees receive compensation and medical benefits in the event of a workplace accident or occupational disease. The main purpose of Workers’ Compensation Insurance is to protect both employers and employees. For employees, it offers financial support and covers medical expenses, lost wages, disability benefits, vocational rehabilitation, and, in some cases, survivor benefits for dependents in the unfortunate event of a work-related death. For employers, it provides protection against lawsuits by employees seeking damages for workplace injuries or illnesses, as workers’ compensation laws generally prohibit employees from suing their employers for most work-related injuries and illnesses. Employers typically purchase this insurance through private insurance companies, and the cost of the premium is determined based on factors such as the nature of the business, the number of employees, and the past history of workplace incidents.

Global Workers Compensation Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprise) by Distribution Channel (Agency, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels) by Offerings (Medical Benefits, Cash Benefits, Investment Income, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

