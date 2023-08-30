Companion Animal Health Market Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis, Industry Share, Size, and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Companion Animal Health Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Companion Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global companion animal health market size reached US$ 23.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Companion Animal Health ? :

Companion animal health refers to the medical care and well-being of pets, including dogs, cats, and other small animals, that serve as companions to humans. It encompasses various aspects of veterinary medicine, preventive healthcare, diagnostics, therapeutics, and overall management of pets’ health conditions. Companion animal health focuses on ensuring the longevity, quality of life, and emotional well-being of pets through regular check-ups, vaccinations, treatment of illnesses, and preventive measures such as parasite control and nutrition management.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Agrolabo S.p.A

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Santé Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Indian Immunologicals Limited (National Dairy Development Board)

Merck & Co. Inc

Norbrook Laboratories

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac

Zoetis

Companion Animal Health Market Growth:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the importance of companion animals’ emotional well-being. In line with this, the expanding pet population is resulting in the formation of a larger customer base for companion animal health products and services. Moreover, the increasing availability of sophisticated diagnostic tools, advanced surgical procedures, and specialized geriatric care for aging pet population are further creating a positive market outlook.

In addition to this, the development of advanced services and products, such as behavior therapy, stress reduction techniques, and enrichment activities is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of customized nutrition plans, supplements, and nutraceutical products tailored to address specific health conditions or support overall well-being of the animals are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:

Dogs

Cats

Equine

Others

Breakup by Product:

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

