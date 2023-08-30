e-Payment Solutions Market to See Revolutionary Growth: ACI worldwide, JP Morgan Chase, Visa

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on e-Payment Solutions Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the e-Payment Solutions market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ACI worldwide Inc. (United states), JP Morgan Chase & Co (United states), Visa Inc (united states), Google (united states), Apple Pay (United states), Pay U (Netherlands), Amazon Pay (united states), PayPal Holdings Inc (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Fiserv Inc (United States), Global Payments inc. (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global e-Payment Solutions market to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global E payment Solutions Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT and telecom services, Transportation, Others) by Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Digital Wallet) by Payment Method (Debit cards, Credit cards, Bank transfers, Digital wallets, Mobile pay, Others) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises) by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The e-Payment Solutions market size is estimated to increase by USD 92.2 Billion at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 88.1 Billion.

Definition:

The e-Payment Solutions market refers to the segment of the financial services industry that deals with the electronic payment transactions. It includes a range of payment methods that are conducted through online or digital channels such as credit and debit card payments, mobile payments, electronic fund transfers, online banking, e-wallets, and other electronic payment systems. This market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing use of digital devices and the growing demand for convenient, secure, and fast payment solutions. The e-Payment Solutions market encompasses various industries, including banking, retail, healthcare, education, and government services. It is expected to continue growing rapidly as more businesses and consumers adopt digital payment methods.

Market Trends:

Surging High-Speed Internet Infrastructure Across the World, Especially in Emerging Nations

Market Drivers:

Rising proliferation of smartphones and user facilitation of payment

Market Opportunities:

Growing government initiatives and awareness in developing countries and Increasing International Transaction among Numerous Businesses

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of e-Payment Solutions Market: Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Digital Wallet

Key Applications/end-users of e-Payment Solutions Market: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT and telecom services, Transportation, Others

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in e-Payment Solutions Market?

What you should look for in a e-Payment Solutions

What trends are driving the Market

About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 e-Payment Solutions vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: ACI worldwide Inc. (United states), JP Morgan Chase & Co (United states), Visa Inc (united states), Google (united states), Apple Pay (United states), Pay U (Netherlands), Amazon Pay (united states), PayPal Holdings Inc (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Fiserv Inc (United States), Global Payments inc. (United States)

