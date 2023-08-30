Fecal Occult Testing Market Growth Factors, Industry Overview, Analysis by Key Players, and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is Fecal Occult Testing Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fecal Occult Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global fecal occult testing market size reached US$ 1,302 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,735 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

What is Fecal Occult Testing and Uses ? :

Fecal occult testing is a diagnostic method used to detect the presence of hidden blood in the feces. It is a non-invasive procedure that is performed by collecting samples using cards and flushable reagent pads and tissues. These samples are sent to the laboratory for testing and are used to diagnose conditions such as diverticulosis, ulcers, colitis, benign tumors, anal fissures, and colon polyps or cancer, and Crohn’s disease. It also aids in examining the possible causes of unexplained anemia. It offers various benefits, such as it enables quick medical decisions, provides effective healthcare, improves the quality of life, and reduces the mortality rate among patients, due to which it is gaining traction across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/fecal-occult-testing-market/requestsample

Who are the key Players of Fecal Occult Testing Market ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Biohit Oyj

EDP Biotech Corporation

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

Epigenomics AG

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quidel Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Fecal Occult Testing Industry ? :

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders among the masses is driving the global market. Additionally, the growing awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare and regular screenings is fuelling the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of minimally invasive (MI) procedures is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides, continual advancements in technology and the development of more sensitive and accurate fecal occult testing methods, such as immunochemical tests, are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the governments of several countries are implementing colorectal cancer screening programs and initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of regular screenings, thus providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Test Type:

Guaiac FOB Stool Test

Immuno-FOB Agglutination Test

Lateral Flow Immuno-FOB Test

Immuno-FOB ELISA Test

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800