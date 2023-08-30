Fish Sauce Market Trends 2023, Leading Companies Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2028

What is the Size of the Fish Sauce Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fish Sauce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global fish sauce market size reached US$ 15.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

Fish Sauce Uses:

Fish sauce is an amber-colored liquid condiment made by fermenting fish and sea salt that is a staple in various global cuisines, particularly those of Southeast Asia. It is characterized by a distinct, pungent aroma and a rich, salty, and complex flavor profile, making it a versatile ingredient that enhances the taste of various dishes. The production of fish sauce involves a natural fermentation process where fish, typically anchovies, are salted and aged for an extended period, ranging from several months to a few years. This aging process enables the breakdown of fish proteins into free amino acids, primarily glutamate, which contributes to the sauce’s umami, or savory flavor. The final product is filtered and bottled, ready to use.

Who are the Market Leader in Fish Sauce Market ? :

Halcyon Proteins Pty Ltd

Masan Group

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd

Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd

Red Boat Fish Sauce

Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd

Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd

Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co. Ltd

Thaipreeda Group

Unilever plc

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Fish Sauce Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating popularity of Asian cuisine worldwide, along with the increasing consumer interest in experimenting with international flavors. Moreover, the rising awareness and demand for natural and organic food products are fostering the growth of the traditional fish sauce market. The rapid product utilization in the production of various ready-to-eat and processed food products along with the rising popularity of convenience foods among the masses, are driving the product demand in the food manufacturing sector. Furthermore, the introduction of premium and artisanal fish sauces, with producers emphasizing traditional methods and high-quality ingredients, is influencing the market positively. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include aggressive marketing campaigns by the manufacturers, inflating disposable income levels, rising consumption of seafood.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Korean Fish Sauce

Japanese Fish Sauce

Southeast Asian Fish Sauce

Western Fish Sauce

Others

Breakup by Composition:

Basic

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Food and Beverages

Household

Hotels and Restaurants

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

