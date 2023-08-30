Food Colors Market 2023-2028: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis and Forecast

What is the Future of Food Colors ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Colors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global food colors market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Food Colors Uses:

Food colors refer to various dyes and pigmented substances that are added to several edible commodities or beverages to change their tint and appearance. They consist of colorants, shades, and other additives that aid in enhancing the appearance of fresh and processed products. Food colors are derived from synthetic coal-tar and inorganic substances or vegetable sources, such as beets, corn, soybean, etc., combinations of organic and metallic compounds. These substances are available in liquid, gel, and powder forms. Food colors minimize the loss of pigment, on account of exposure to air, light, moisture, and variations in temperature. As a result, these substances are extensively utilized in various products, including cheese, jams, jellies, sausage casings, baked goods, candies, snacks, margarine, biscuits, cookies, cakes, pastries, carbonated drinks, gelatin desserts, powdered drink mixes, orange and potato skins, etc.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

AromataGroup SRL (Nactarome S.P.A.)

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Döhler

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Kalsec Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

LycoRed Ltd. (Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.)

San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Food Colors Market Trends and Growth:

The high consumption of packaged and treated products and the expanding food and beverage (F&B) are among the primary factors driving the food colors market. Besides this, these additives have widespread usage in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing gels, tablets, mouthwash, syrups, drugs, etc., which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating number of individuals with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular illnesses, propel the requirement for food-colored medicines with distinct tastes and smells. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing popularity of artificial dyes, owing to their high coloring ability, brightness, stability, availability, homogeneous pigment distribution, and ease of application, is expected to bolster the food colors market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Natural Colors

Artificial Colors

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Gel

Breakup by Solubility:

Dyes

Lakes

Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Processed Food and Vegetables

Oils and Fats

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

