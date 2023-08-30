Food Flavor Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast

What is the Size of the Food Flavor Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Flavors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the food flavors market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global food flavors market size reached US$ 16.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29% during 2023-2028.

Food Flavor Manufacturing:

Food flavors represent a set of flavoring additives and ingredients that are manufactured using aromatic compounds acquired from various natural sources or synthesizing chemical agents. These ingredients can also be combined with other elements, such as organic acids, salts, propylene glycol, essential oils, and glycerol, to prevent sugar crystallization. Food flavors aid in improving odor, adding texture, intensifying and maintaining product taste, and preserving the aroma of several meals and beverages post-processing. As a result, these additives are extensively utilized in liquid and solid forms in various soups, marinades, snacks, confectionery items, baked products, dairy consumer goods, sweets, and pet food.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE

Corbion N.V

Firmenich SA

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Robertet Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

Food Flavors Market Demand, Growth and Development:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector, and the rising need for these additives in preserving the taste and aroma of processed meal items are among the primary factors driving the food flavors market. Besides this, the inflating disposable incomes, hectic schedules, and the evolving consumer preferences, and the significant technological advancements, such as the execution of the microencapsulation technique for suppressing the adverse aroma and volatility from the product caused by evaporation, chemical reaction or migration, are further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing health concerns and awareness among individuals toward the detrimental effects of chemical additives have encouraged manufacturers to uptake plant-derived organic components to produce food flavors, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of healthy botanical flavor-infused clean-label additives and their easy availability across online and offline distribution channels are expected to bolster the food flavors market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Artificial

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by End User:

Beverages

Dairy and Frozen Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Savory and Snacks

Animal and Pet Food

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

