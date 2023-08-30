Medical Electrodes Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast

How Big is the Medical Electrodes Market ? :
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Electrodes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global medical electrodes market size reached US$ 1,214 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,554 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.
What is Medical Electrodes ? :
Medical electrodes are essential devices used in various medical procedures to measure and monitor electrical activity in the human body. These electrodes serve as conduits for the transmission of electrical signals between the body and medical equipment, enabling the detection, recording, and analysis of bioelectric signals. They are typically composed of conductive materials, such as metal or carbon, that are attached to a non-conductive adhesive backing. Medical electrodes find widespread use in diagnostic procedures, such as electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and other neurophysiological studies. In ECG, electrodes are placed in specific locations of the chest to record the electrical signals generated by the heart. EEG electrodes are applied to the scalp to detect and measure brain activity, while EMG electrodes are used to assess muscle function and activity.
Medical Electrodes Market Demand and Growth:
One of the primary drivers is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic procedures. Medical electrodes play a crucial role in the diagnosis and monitoring of various conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and muscular dysfunction. With the rising incidence of these chronic conditions, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for medical electrodes to facilitate accurate and reliable diagnostic testing.
Moreover, continual technological advancements and innovations in electrode design are also impelling the market. The development of electrodes with enhanced features, including improved conductivity, reduced noise interference, and increased patient comfort, has improved the quality and accuracy of data acquisition, is contributing to the demand on the global level.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players :
- Medtronic PLC
- CONMED
- 3M Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Ambu A/S
- Dymedix Diagnostics
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Cognionics Inc
- Cooper Surgical Inc
- ZOLL Medical Corporation
- C. R. Bard Inc
- Rhythmlink International company
- NeuroSky
- GE Healthcare
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Electrode Type:
- Diagnostic Electrodes
- Electrocardiogram (ECG) Electrodes
- Electromyogram (EMG) Electrodes
- Electroencephalogram (EEG) Electrodes
- Electronystagmogram (ENG) Electrodes
- Neonatal Electrodes
- Fetal Scalp Electrodes
- Others
- Therapeutic Electrodes
- Defibrillator Electrodes
- Electrosurgical Electrodes
- Pacemaker Electrodes
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Electrodes
- Others
Breakup by Usability:
- Disposable Medical Electrodes
- Reusable Medical Electrodes
Breakup by Technology:
- Surface Electrodes
- Needle Electrodes
Breakup by Application:
- Cardiology
- Neurophysiology
- Sleep Disorders
- Intraoperative Monitoring
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Medical Research Institutions
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
