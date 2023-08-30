Medical Electrodes Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast

How Big is the Medical Electrodes Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Electrodes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global medical electrodes market size reached US$ 1,214 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,554 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Medical Electrodes ? :

Medical electrodes are essential devices used in various medical procedures to measure and monitor electrical activity in the human body. These electrodes serve as conduits for the transmission of electrical signals between the body and medical equipment, enabling the detection, recording, and analysis of bioelectric signals. They are typically composed of conductive materials, such as metal or carbon, that are attached to a non-conductive adhesive backing. Medical electrodes find widespread use in diagnostic procedures, such as electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and other neurophysiological studies. In ECG, electrodes are placed in specific locations of the chest to record the electrical signals generated by the heart. EEG electrodes are applied to the scalp to detect and measure brain activity, while EMG electrodes are used to assess muscle function and activity.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-electrodes-market/requestsample

Medical Electrodes Market Demand and Growth:

One of the primary drivers is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic procedures. Medical electrodes play a crucial role in the diagnosis and monitoring of various conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and muscular dysfunction. With the rising incidence of these chronic conditions, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for medical electrodes to facilitate accurate and reliable diagnostic testing.

Moreover, continual technological advancements and innovations in electrode design are also impelling the market. The development of electrodes with enhanced features, including improved conductivity, reduced noise interference, and increased patient comfort, has improved the quality and accuracy of data acquisition, is contributing to the demand on the global level.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players :

Medtronic PLC

CONMED

3M Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Ambu A/S

Dymedix Diagnostics

Natus Medical Incorporated

Cognionics Inc

Cooper Surgical Inc

ZOLL Medical Corporation

C. R. Bard Inc

Rhythmlink International company

NeuroSky

GE Healthcare

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Electrode Type:

Diagnostic Electrodes Electrocardiogram (ECG) Electrodes Electromyogram (EMG) Electrodes Electroencephalogram (EEG) Electrodes Electronystagmogram (ENG) Electrodes Neonatal Electrodes Fetal Scalp Electrodes Others

Therapeutic Electrodes Defibrillator Electrodes Electrosurgical Electrodes Pacemaker Electrodes Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Electrodes Others



Breakup by Usability:

Disposable Medical Electrodes

Reusable Medical Electrodes

Breakup by Technology:

Surface Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

Breakup by Application:

Cardiology

Neurophysiology

Sleep Disorders

Intraoperative Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Medical Research Institutions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Report By IMARC Group:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800