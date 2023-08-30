Medical Lasers Market Size, Growth, Regional Demand, Top Companies and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Medical Lasers Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Lasers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the medical lasers market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global medical lasers market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Medical Lasers and Uses ? :

Medical lasers refer to the type of medical devices that use focused light that is absorbed by specific tissues in the body to treat a variety of medical conditions. These lasers are utilized precisely target specific tissue areas and depths to destroy or modify them by converting the light energy into heat for accurate medical treatment. These devices emit light at different wavelengths, ensuring precision and safety and minimal invasion during a wide range of medical procedures, ranging from cosmetic treatments to surgical interventions. Medical lasers find numerous applications in treating skin conditions such as acne and wrinkles, removing hair and tattoos, treating eye and dental conditions, and removing tumors and varicose veins.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

Artivion Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

BIOLASE Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cutera Inc

Ellex Medical Lasers (Lumibird Medical)

IRIDEX Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Lumenis Ltd

Novartis AG

PhotoMedex Inc

Syneron Medical Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Medical Lasers Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases, such as cancer, ophthalmic disorders and cardiovascular conditions among the masses. In line with this, the growing demand for targeted therapy and minimally invasive procedures is also resulting in a higher product uptake. Moreover, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to numerous medical disorders is also providing an impetus to the market.

Additionally, continual product innovations, such as the development of lasers able to penetrate the skin more deeply and cause minimal scarring is also creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures among individuals is also fueling the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, rising medical expenditure, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, considerable growth in the medical tourism industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Surgical

Cosmetic

Dental

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Solid-State Laser Systems Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems Alexandrite Laser Systems Ruby Laser Systems

Gas Laser Systems CO2 Laser Systems Argon Laser Systems Krypton Laser Systems Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems Excimer Laser Systems

Dye Lasers Systems

Diode Laser Systems

Breakup by Application:

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiovascular

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

