Passwordless Authentication Software Market to See Revolutionary Growth

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Passwordless Authentication Software Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Passwordless Authentication Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft (United States) , Privacy, Inc. (United States) , Reach Five (France) , Trussing (United States) , Ping Identity (United States) , Lubicon (United States), Secret Double Octopus (Israel) , Authentic (United Kingdom) , Cosmos Inc. (United States) , Groove id (United States) , HYPR (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Passwordless Authentication Software market to witness a CAGR of 26.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by United States Passwordless Authentication Software Market Breakdown by Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based) by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) by Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods Media & Entertainment Healthcare, Energy and Power Manufacturing, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Passwordless Authentication Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 40.20 Billion at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 12.8 Billion.

Definition:

Passwordless authentication software refers to a type of software that enables users to access their accounts without the need for a password. Instead of relying on passwords, these systems use alternative methods for verifying a user’s identity, such as biometric authentication (e.g., fingerprints, facial recognition), cryptographic keys, or mobile device authentication. Passwordless authentication software is designed to enhance security, reduce the risk of password-related attacks (e.g., phishing, credential stuffing), and improve the user experience by eliminating the need for users to remember and manage complex passwords. The market for passwordless authentication software includes various vendors, such as cybersecurity companies, identity and access management (IAM) providers, and cloud service providers.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Passwordless Authentication Software

Market Drivers:

The Rising Risks from Phishing and Password Attacks

Market Opportunities:

The Rising Adoption of Passwordless Authentication Software across the Medium Size Enterprises

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Passwordless Authentication Software Market: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

Key Applications/end-users of Passwordless Authentication Software Market: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Passwordless Authentication Software Market?

What you should look for in a Passwordless Authentication Software

What trends are driving the Market

About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Passwordless Authentication Software vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

