Smart Furniture Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Ori Systems, Steelcase, Hi-Interiors SRL

The Latest published a market study on Global Smart Furniture Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Global Smart Furniture space, as well as what our survey respondents- all outsourcing decision-makers- predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Seebo Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Kamarq Holdings (Singapore), Ori Systems (United States), Steelcase Inc. (United States), Hi-Interiors SRL (Italy), Sleep Number Corporation (United States), StoreBound LLC (United States), Sobro (United States), Milano Smart Living (New York), Modoola Ltd. (England), Fonesalesman (United Kingdom), Carlo Ratti (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), Tabula Sense (Russia), Ikea Systems B.V. (Netherlands).

Definition

Smart Furniture refers to furniture that is integrated with advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, sensors, and other electronic components. These furniture items are designed to be intelligent, efficient, and connected to the internet or other devices to provide users with enhanced functionality and convenience. Smart furniture can include features such as automated adjustments, voice-activated controls, wireless charging capabilities, and other innovative capabilities that are intended to make life easier and more comfortable. The smart furniture market encompasses a range of products such as smart beds, smart sofas, smart tables, smart chairs, and other types of furniture that incorporate smart technology.

Smart Furniture Market Trend

Growing Adoption Due To Use of Networking Capability Such As Sensors

Smart Furniture Market Driver

High Growth Due To Its Application in the Workplace to Improve the Well-Being of the Employees



Smart Furniture Market Opportunity

Technological Advancement Associated With Smart Furniture and Fueling Demand in Developing Countries



Major highlights from the Study along with most frequently asked questions:

1) What so unique about this Global Smart Furniture Assessment?

Market Factor Analysis: In this economic slowdown, impact on various industries is huge. Moreover, the increase in demand & supply gap as a resultant of sluggish supply chain and production line have made market worth observing. It also discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

Market Concentration: Includes C4 Index, HHI, Comparative Global Smart Furniture Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y), Major Companies, Emerging Players with Heat Map Analysis

Market Entropy: Randomness of the market highlighting aggressive steps that players are taking to overcome current scenario. Development activity and steps like expansions, technological advancement, M&A, joint ventures, launches are highlighted here.

Patent Analysis: Comparison of patents issued by each players per year.

Peer Analysis: An evaluation of players by financial metrics such as EBITDA, Net Profit, Gross Margin, Total Revenue, and Segmented Market Share, Assets etc to understand management effectiveness, operation and liquidity status.

2) Why only few Companies are profiled in the report?

Industry standards like NAICS, ICB etc are considered to derive the most important manufacturers. More emphasis is given on SMEs that are emerging and evolving in the market with their product presence and technological upgraded modes, current version includes players like “Seebo Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Kamarq Holdings (Singapore), Ori Systems (United States), Steelcase Inc. (United States), Hi-Interiors SRL (Italy), Sleep Number Corporation (United States), StoreBound LLC (United States), Sobro (United States), Milano Smart Living (New York), Modoola Ltd. (England), Fonesalesman (United Kingdom), Carlo Ratti (United States), Herman Miller, Inc. (United States), Tabula Sense (Russia), Ikea Systems B.V. (Netherlands) ” etc and many more.

** Companies reported may vary subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

3) What details will competitive landscape will provide?

A value proposition chapter to gauge Global Smart Furniture market. 2-Page profiles of all listed company with 3 to 5 years financial data to track and comparison of business overview, product specification etc.

4) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Country that are included in the analysis are In North America, In Latin America, Europe, The Asia-pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), What are the main countries covered?, The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa

** Countries of primary interest can be added if missing.

5) Is it possible to limit/customize scope of study to applications of our interest?

Yes, general version of study is broad, however if you have limited application in your scope & target, then study can also be customize to only those application. As of now it covers applications Offices, Commercial, Home Use.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time may vary.

To comprehend Global Smart Furniture market dynamics in the world mainly, the Global Smart Furniture market is analysed across major global regions. Customized study by specific regional or country can be provided, usually client prefers below

– North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

– Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

– Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

Basic Segmentation Details

Global Smart Furniture Product Types In-Depth: Smart Tables, Smart Desks, Smart Stools & Benches, Smart Sofas, Smart Chairs, Others

Global Smart Furniture Major Applications/End users: Offices, Commercial, Home Use

