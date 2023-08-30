Smart Outdoor TV Market – Massive Growth Ahead | Element Electronics, SunBriteTV, Furrion

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Smart Outdoor TV Market Insights, to 2028″ with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Outdoor TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Element Electronics (United States), SunBriteTV (United States), Furrion (United States), Séura (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Hisense (China), TCL Technology (China), Shenzhen Kuvasion Intelligent Technology Limited (China), Sony (Japan), Mounting Dream (United States), Guangzhou Dongpin Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Outdoor TV market to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Smart Outdoor TV Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial, Residential) by Type (Table Mount, Wall Mount) by Prices (Economy, Luxury, Premium) by Resolutions (1080p(Full HD), 4k(2160p Ultra HD), 8k(4320p Ultra HD)) by Connectivity (Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi) by Display Size (32 Inches & Under, 44 to 49 Inches, 70 Inches & Up, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart Outdoor TV market size is estimated to increase by USD 330 Million at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 288.80 Million.

Definition:

The smart outdoor TV market refers to the segment of the consumer electronics industry that focuses on the production and sale of television sets specifically designed for outdoor use. These TVs are typically weather-resistant and have features that allow them to withstand exposure to the elements, such as moisture, extreme temperatures, and direct sunlight. Smart outdoor TVs often include built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and other smart features, allowing users to stream content from various online services and enjoy outdoor entertainment without having to move indoor for such activities. The market for smart outdoor TVs is driven by the growing demand for high-quality entertainment experiences in outdoor spaces, such as patios, decks, and pool areas.

Market Trends:

Upsurge Demand for Social Media

Market Drivers:

Rise in investment for Smart Outdoor TV

Market Opportunities:

Rapid Urbanization and Digitalization Leads to Boost Smart Outdoor TV

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Smart Outdoor TV Market: Table Mount, Wall Mount

Key Applications/end-users of Smart Outdoor TV Market: Commercial, Residential

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of Smart Outdoor TV Market

Smart Outdoor TV Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Table Mount, Wall Mount)

Smart Outdoor TV Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Commercial, Residential) (2022-2028)

Smart Outdoor TV Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)

Smart Outdoor TV Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)

Smart Outdoor TV Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Table Mount, Wall Mount)

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Smart Outdoor TV

Smart Outdoor TV Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

