Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast

How Big is the Handheld Surgical Instruments Market ? :
The latest research study “Handheld Surgical Instruments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global handheld surgical instruments market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.41% during 2023-2028.
What is Handheld Surgical Instruments ? :
Handheld surgical instruments are essential tools surgeons and medical professionals use during surgical procedures. These precision instruments are designed to be held and manipulated by hand, providing precise control and accuracy. They come in various shapes and sizes, catering to specific surgical tasks, such as cutting, dissecting, grasping, and suturing. Examples include scalpels, forceps, scissors, needle holders, and retractors. Handheld surgical instruments are typically made from stainless steel or other high-quality materials, ensuring durability and ease of sterilization. Their critical role in surgical interventions underscores the importance of these instruments in delivering safe and successful medical outcomes.
Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :
- Aspen Surgical
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- CooperSurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc.)
- Integra LifeSciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic plc
- Thompson Surgical Instruments Inc
- Zimmer Biomet
What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Handheld Surgical Instruments Industry ? :
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures. In line with this, the rapid technological advancements in surgical techniques require specialized and innovative handheld instruments, stimulating the market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases necessitates surgical interventions, contributing to market expansion. Apart from this, the growing healthcare spending allows hospitals and medical facilities to invest in high-quality handheld surgical instruments, boosting the market.
Moreover, the popularity of minimally invasive procedures necessitates specific handheld instruments designed for smaller incisions and precision, catalyzing the market. Besides, the reimbursement policies encouraging advanced surgical instruments motivate healthcare providers to adopt these technologies, propelling the market. Additionally, the rise in medical tourism fuels the demand for handheld surgical instruments in destinations offering advanced healthcare services.
Key Market Segmentation:
Product Insights:
- Forceps
- Retractors
- Dilators
- Graspers
- Scalpels
- Cannulas
- Dermatome
- Trocars
- Others
Application Insights:
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Cardiology
- Ophthalmology
- Wound Care
- Audiology
- Thoracic Surgery
- Urology and Gynecology Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Others
End User Insights:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
