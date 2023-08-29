WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Market Trends 2023, Industry Growth Overview, Forecast Report By 2028

How Big is the WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS market size reached US$ 1.31 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.26 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.46% during 2023-2028.

What is WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS ? :

Wi-fi protected access (WPA), lighting system gateway (LSG), fault tolerance (FT) and network management system (NMS) are contributing to a comprehensive ecosystem that ensures secure, efficient, reliable, and well-managed network operations. These technologies create a holistic network environment where wireless communications are secured through WPA, lighting systems are efficiently managed with LSG integration, system reliability is ensured with fault tolerance measures, and overall network operations are effectively monitored and controlled using NMS. This integrated approach contributes to improved network performance, enhanced security, increased operational efficiency, and reduced downtime, providing organizations with a stable, secure, and well-managed network infrastructure.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

Colasoft

Paessler AG

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the WPA, LSG and FT, and NMS Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by increasing wireless network usage across industrial and corporate settings. Moreover, the growing focus on energy conservation and sustainable practices is driving the demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. LSGs enable advanced control and management of lighting systems, allowing for energy optimization through features, such as scheduling, dimming, and occupancy sensing. Furthermore, the escalating need for high system availability and reliability is providing an impetus to the market as businesses and industries invest in FT technologies to ensure uninterrupted operations and minimize the impact of failures.

Since networks are becoming complex, encompassing a variety of devices, technologies, and locations. Effective network management is crucial for maintaining network performance, security, and reliability. NMS solutions provide administrators with centralized control and monitoring capabilities, allowing them to efficiently manage and troubleshoot complex networks.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

Performance Monitoring

Fault Monitoring

Account Monitoring

Application Insights:

Network Operators

Service Providers

NEMs

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

