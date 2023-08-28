Global Business Email Compromise Market Market Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, Future Plans and Forecast to 2029

Global Business Email Compromise Market size is expected to reach US$ 1.15 Bn. by year 2029 at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Global Business Email Compromise Market Report Overview

The global Global Business Email Compromise market report is a combination of primary and secondary research methods. It includes a detailed analysis of global and regional Global Business Email Compromise market size with market dynamics and regional insights making the report an investor’s guide.

Global Business Email Compromise Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The primary aim of the report is to pinpoint opportunities, restraints, challenges, and drivers within the global Global Business Email Compromise market. Maximize Market Research Analysts conducted surveys involving identified Global Business Email Compromise companies, during which respondents were queried about their competitors as well. In tandem with secondary research efforts, the analyst compiled a roster of industry companies, along with a meticulous exploration of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have shaped the Global Business Email Compromise industry’s dynamics, all of which is presented in the report. The Global Business Email Compromise market report encompasses a SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of both key players and markets. These analyses offer crucial insights into the strengths and weaknesses of these companies.

Global Business Email Compromise Market Report Dynamics:

The main causes of cybercrimes, which are projected to drive the business email compromise market, are the rise in global poverty and food insecurity as well as the conflict situations in many nations. People are also being forced into situations of desperation by wealthy nations with higher inflation, higher unemployment rates, and less stable economies, such as the United States. These factors are the primary causes of the rise in cybercrimes, including business email compromise and others, and they are also anticipated to drive the market for business email compromise.

Global Business Email Compromise Market Regional Analysis

The report includes a detailed analysis of several key countries including Global Business Email Compromise market size, CAGR, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and a detailed analysis of key players. The regions and the countries covered in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APAC) South America (Brazil)

(Brazil) The Middle East and Africa

Global Business Email Compromise Market Segmentation

The business email compromise market is anticipated to have the greatest revenue share in the cloud category. Cloud security is a group of tools, services, policies, and procedures created especially to guard against phishing attacks on infrastructure and data. To preserve data privacy, major organisations are implementing cloud technologies. Organisations can safeguard their data by using multi-factor authentication, cloud encryption, password managers, and the notion of limiting who has access to certain technologies. These advantages of cloud computing are anticipated to fuel the sector’s expansion in the business email compromise market. Instead of relying on on-premise deployment, several Business Email Compromise Key Companies are building their security solutions based in the cloud.

By Types of Scams

1.Data Theft

2.False Invoice Scheme

3.CEO fraud

4.Lawyer Impersonation

5.Accounts Compromise

By Offering

1.Solutions

2.Services

By Deployment Mode

1.Cloud

2.On-Premise

By Applications

1.BFSI

2.Government

3.IT & ITeS

4.Energy and Utilities

5.Manufacturing

6.Retail and eCommerce

7.Healthcare

8.Other Applications

By Organization Size

1.SMEs

2.Large Enterprises

Global Business Email Compromise Market Key Players

1. Agari Inc.

2. Armorblox Incorporation

3. Abnormal Security Inc.

4. Area 1 Security Incorporation

5. Barracuda Networks Incorporation

6.Broadcom Corporation

7.Clearswift GmbH

8. Cisco Inc.

9.Check Point Inc.

10.Fortinet Corporation

11. GreatHorn Incorporation

12.Heimdal Security Solutions Company Ltd.

13. IRONSCALES

14. Mimecast Limited

15. Proofpoint Inc.

16. PhishLabs Corp.

17. Trend Micro Inc.

18.Tessian Corp.

19.Terranova Security

20.Trustifi Inc.

21.ZeroFox Company

22. Zix Corporation

23.Avanan

24. Cofense

25. Vade

Key Questions answered in the Global Business Email Compromise Market Report are:

What is Global Business Email Compromise?

What are the Global Business Email Compromise market segments?

What was the Global Business Email Compromise Market size in 2022?

What will be the CAGR of the Global Business Email Compromise market during the forecast period?

Which region held the largest Global Business Email Compromise market share in 2022?

What are the factors driving the growth of the Global Business Email Compromise Market?

What factors are hampering the Global Business Email Compromise market growth?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Global Business Email Compromise Market?

Key offerings:

A detailed Market Overview

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments and sub-segments

Regional Insights

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

